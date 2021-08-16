Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $101.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $101.83. The company has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.