Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 100,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $1,456,000.00.

OPKO Health stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. 71,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,223. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,328,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 3,505,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OPKO Health by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after buying an additional 1,779,991 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,080,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

