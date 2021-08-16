Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 100,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $1,456,000.00.
OPKO Health stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. 71,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,223. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,328,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 3,505,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OPKO Health by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after buying an additional 1,779,991 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,080,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.