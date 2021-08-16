Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Andrew Briggs Purchases 2,269 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Andrew Briggs acquired 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £14,907.33 ($19,476.52).

Shares of LON PHNX traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 668 ($8.73). The company had a trading volume of 1,678,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,568. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 653.60 ($8.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 690.28. The stock has a market cap of £6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 24.10 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

