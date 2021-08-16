Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $653.60

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 653.60 ($8.54) and last traded at GBX 664.40 ($8.68), with a volume of 476086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 663.60 ($8.67).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 690.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 24.10 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Phoenix Group Company Profile (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

