PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0629

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $541,893.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

