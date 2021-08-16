Phoneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $772,556.20 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Phoneum has a market cap of $772,556.20 and $5,663.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.85 or 0.00912625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00104446 BTC.

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,182,788,489 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

