Pi Financial Comments on AirBoss of America Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOS. Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BOS stock opened at C$36.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$984.41 million and a P/E ratio of 15.16. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$15.09 and a twelve month high of C$43.88.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

