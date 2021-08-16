Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 602,382 shares.The stock last traded at $27.50 and had previously closed at $27.34.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -210.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $140,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

