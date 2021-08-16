Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Gap Down to $24.50

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $23.70. Ping Identity shares last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 16,988 shares traded.

PING has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,833,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

