Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,695,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 937,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

