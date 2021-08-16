Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Shares of BRY opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20. Berry has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Berry by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

