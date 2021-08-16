Piper Sandler Comments on Utz Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.79.

Shares of UTZ opened at $18.77 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.60.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $3,915,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 13.5% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 290,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 45.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $2,373,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

