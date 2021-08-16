Piper Sandler Weighs in on Akouos, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Akouos in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akouos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.18).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Akouos stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Akouos has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $389.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Akouos by 13.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akouos by 64.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akouos by 46.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 109,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Akouos by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Akouos in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

