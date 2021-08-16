Piper Sandler Weighs in on Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,104,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,655,000.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

