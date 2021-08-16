Piper Sandler Weighs in on Devon Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

DVN opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.81. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

