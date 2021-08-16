Pirate Chain 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.65 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $788.68 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $4.25 or 0.00009158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00324376 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00146073 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00158055 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 822.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 185,594,509 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars.

