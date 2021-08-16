PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $4,935.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,789,820 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

