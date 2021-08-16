Pirl (PIRL) Price Up 51.1% Over Last Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 26.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $117,675.38 and $255.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,365.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.71 or 0.06875153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $681.79 or 0.01470463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00388485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00151309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.03 or 0.00586712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.00362758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.75 or 0.00329450 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

