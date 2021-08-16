Pirl (PIRL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $261.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 55.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $120,665.11 and $261.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,568.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.91 or 0.06945637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.57 or 0.01481179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.10 or 0.00395437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00155673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.54 or 0.00593971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.00369907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.29 or 0.00330659 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

