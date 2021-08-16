Plair (PLA) Trading Up 40.4% Over Last Week

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. Plair has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $25,338.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar. One Plair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.31 or 0.00904107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00046753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00098426 BTC.

About Plair

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official website is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

