Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded to Buy by Roth Capital

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.85.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,017,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

