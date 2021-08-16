Playkey Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $155,999.01 and $127,423.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.36 or 0.00905739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00105017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046762 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

