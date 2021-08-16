Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Raised to C$4.75

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.52 price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of PLZ.UN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.58. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.04 and a 52 week high of C$4.81. The firm has a market cap of C$462.20 million and a P/E ratio of 9.54.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

