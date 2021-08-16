Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.
NYSE PLYM opened at $22.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $693.13 million, a PE ratio of -20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
