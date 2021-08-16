POA (POA) Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. POA has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and $256,005.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,662,248 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
