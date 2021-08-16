POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $8.89

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $9.10. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNT shares. Cowen started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

