Polkadex (PDEX) Price Tops $12.46 on Top Exchanges

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $12.46 or 0.00026358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $39.54 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadex has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00137320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00157661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.03 or 1.00300604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.79 or 0.00919617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.89 or 0.06928709 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.