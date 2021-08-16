Polkalokr (LKR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.15 Million

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Polkalokr has traded up 133.2% against the dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $1.17 million worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00134309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00161013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.52 or 0.99515426 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.51 or 0.00914146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.27 or 0.06908934 BTC.

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,420,195 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars.

