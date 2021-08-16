PolkaWar (PWAR) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $513,652.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00132399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00158736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,747.00 or 1.00033828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.10 or 0.00914240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,250,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

