Pollard Banknote Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:PBL opened at C$47.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.07. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$17.04 and a 12-month high of C$67.00.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.70 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

