Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 8,724 Shares

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $493.40. 178,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,715. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $495.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pool by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after acquiring an additional 105,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pool by 5.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

