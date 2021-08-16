Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Up 28.8% Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $3.26 million and $2.22 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $5.04 or 0.00010916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00135014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00161331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,287.51 or 1.00286112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.25 or 0.00917013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.29 or 0.06901218 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.