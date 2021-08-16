PotCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,360.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $13,360.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,731.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.78 or 0.06865676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $677.59 or 0.01481674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.00389190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00146558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.18 or 0.00586418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00364235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.11 or 0.00328244 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,548,360 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

