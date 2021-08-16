Power Index Pool Token Hits Market Capitalization of $837,876.50 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $837,876.50 and $36,917.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00009089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00134024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00161091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.37 or 0.99638095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.03 or 0.00915094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.83 or 0.06907949 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

