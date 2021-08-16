Power Ledger Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a market cap of $136.65 million and approximately $15.60 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.65 or 0.00917685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00048814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00103779 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,485,997 coins. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.