PowerTrade Fuel Hits One Day Trading Volume of $138,226.00 (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $138,226.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PowerTrade Fuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00892713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00101931 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerTrade Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerTrade Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerTrade Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerTrade Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.