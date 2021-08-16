Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of APTS opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $613.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

