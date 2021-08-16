Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:PREM traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 0.22 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,577,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,662,750. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. Premier African Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01).
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.