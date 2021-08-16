Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:PREM traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 0.22 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,577,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,662,750. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. Premier African Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

