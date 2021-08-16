Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in July

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS PRRFY opened at $7.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43. Premier Foods has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.