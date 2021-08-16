Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.50. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.44% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

PVG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pretium Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,272,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,001,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 57.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after buying an additional 824,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after buying an additional 793,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

