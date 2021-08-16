Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.50. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.44% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
PVG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.
Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
