Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PVG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.36.

Pretium Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.37. 479,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,963. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.86.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

