Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PVG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.36.

Pretium Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.37. 479,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,963. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.86.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.