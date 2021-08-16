Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.50. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PVG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$12.37. 390,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,581. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.86.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

