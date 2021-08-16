Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.50. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PVG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$12.37. 390,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,581. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.86.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.