PRIA Price Tops $4.01 on Major Exchanges (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. PRIA has a market capitalization of $278,079.36 and approximately $536.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for $4.01 or 0.00008648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00063624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.80 or 0.00939955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00110789 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047761 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

