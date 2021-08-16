Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Hits New 52-Week High at $169.40

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169.40 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 168.80 ($2.21), with a volume of 1013695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.20 ($2.18).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHP shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

