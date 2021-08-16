Primas (PST) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Primas has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $6.70 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.64 or 0.00391684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

