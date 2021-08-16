Primecoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $722,692.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $722,692.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,370,548 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

