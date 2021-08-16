Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Primoris Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 671,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 722,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 150,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Primoris Services by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 83,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $26.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

