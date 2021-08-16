Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,212 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Castle Biosciences worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $64.44 on Monday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,994. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.