Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,222 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

