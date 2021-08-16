Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $409.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

